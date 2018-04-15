Unhappy Man Utd star makes Arsenal move his No 1 priority

Anthony Martial will ask Manchester United if he can leave the club this summer and move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

That’s according to French publication Le10 Sport, who claims the forward is fed up with being consistently overlooked by Jose Mourinho when it comes to starting places at United.

Martial has drifted from the first-team picture over the course of the season, with the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez pushing him and Marcus Rashford further down the pecking order.

And with one of either Martial or Rashford destined to leave this summer, it seems former Monaco man Martial is already making plans about a summer departure.

According to Le10 Sport, Martial believes a move to Arsenal would most suit his game and would allow him to flourish, in much the same way as it has his former Old Trafford teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

And the Gunners would push to sign Martial should United allow him to leave, with Tottenham, Chelsea, PSG and Juventus also known to be sniffing round the one-time most expensive teenager in world football.

Mourinho was asked about Martial’s regular spells on the bench at United in his press conference on Friday and the United boss admitted his hands were tied and that starting spots cannot be guaranteed at the club.

“If I was you, I would go, ‘Why (Romelu) Lukaku plays every match?’, ‘Why (Nemanja) Matic plays every match?’ You always go to the one (that does not play).

“If you want what I call dry answers, I have dry answers – and a dry answer is only 11 can start the match and we have 22.

“So why have him on the bench rather than start? Because I decide that way.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.