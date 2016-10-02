Unhappy Ranieri relieved to see Leicester escape with point

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri believes his side were lucky to come away from their home clash with Southampton with a draw.

The defending Premier League champions have endured an inconsistent league campaign this season, and toiled to a goalless draw with the Saints at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

And an honest Ranieri admits they were lucky to get that.

“I’m very happy because Southampton deserved to win,” said the Italian. “They played better. We conceded too many chances to score a goal.

“I recognise they played better than us. Fortunately we finished with a draw from the match.”

Despite his side’s inconsistent form, Ranieri was keen to assert a belief that it was unconnected to the heavier schedule brought about by Champions League football.

“Everything is a new experience,” he added. “Now I have to decide whether to give a rest.”