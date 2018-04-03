Unhappy Real Madrid star has offer on table from Liverpool

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio reportedly has an offer on the table from Liverpool ahead of a potential summer switch to Anfield.

The talented 22-year-old is looking for more game time after struggling to earn a regular starting spot under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu this season.

That has prompted several of Europe’s big hitters to lodge an interest in the player, with Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG also said to be in the running for his signature, according to Don Balon.

Real president Florentino Perez has previously stated that Asensio, who has a crazy £458million release clause in his contract, would not be sold this summer despite preparing a summer clear-out of some of his top stars.

The Spain international, who can play on either flank, has made 25 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists.