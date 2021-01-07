Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ‘very unhappy’ with the club’s current situation and is ready to pull the plug on Frank Lampard’s tenure.

In the latest episode of David Ornstein’s Q&A series for The Athletic on YouTube, he claims that Lampard’s position as manager is under ‘serious threat’ after the 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

Ornstein claims that Abramovich will not ‘hesitate to act immediately’ if the club needs a change.

Chelsea have lost four of their last six Premier League games, winning just once against bitter rivals West Ham.

Ornstein added, however, that Lampard is expected to be given more time to ‘prove his worth’. That is down to his legendary status at the club.

He said: “If Abramovich wants to make a change, if he’s had enough of Lampard – and we are told he’s very unhappy – then he won’t hesitate to act immediately. But I have the feeling that he’ll [Lampard] get a little bit more time to prove his worth.”

Lampard hasn’t been helped by the struggling form of high-profile summer signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

But, having signed off on a big spending spree over, Abramovich is willing to let the new additions settle. That is before he makes a decision on Lampard’s future.

Ancelotti urges Chelsea patience

Carlo Ancelotti believes his former club Chelsea must show “patience” with Frank Lampard.

Ancelotti spent two seasons in charge of Chelsea, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield.

However, he found out how ruthless the Blues can be when he was sacked for not retaining the title.

Lampard is also in his second season as Chelsea manager and is coming under pressure. Despite positive results towards the start of the season, things have taken a turn for the worse recently.

Ancelotti, though, believes Chelsea would be making a mistake if they were to part company with Lampard so soon.

He told Gazzetta Dello Sport: “They’ve bought a lot of players in the summer and in this case, like at Juventus, there needs to be patience, a rare commodity in football.” Read more…