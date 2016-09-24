Unhappy Sakho takes aim at Klopp in social media rant

Mamadou Sakho has risked falling even further foul of Jurgen Klopp by taking a pop at the Liverpool manager’s treatment of him on social media.

Sakho has not played for Liverpool this season. He suffered a series of injuries over the summer, had a temporary suspension after a drugs test lifted and was then sent home from the club’s pre-season tour.

The player was linked with several moves over the summer, but opted to stay at Liverpool despite Klopp’s warning he would be frozen out.

Now the Frenchman used Snap Chat to reveal his frustration at 3am on Saturday morning, before quickly deleting the messages. We’ve all been there.

“Now it’s 3 weeks I am fit to play games,” Sakho said. “I finish all my rehabilitation work. They don’t want me to play also with second team lol! Why I don’t know. “Still working hard like Scouse Soldier! Still not talking cos I want speak on the pitch… I will speak soon for the people who support me and don’t understand the situation. “Still happy to live in my ‘Liverpool Country’ with my family, hope to have chance to play soon to give my best like I try to do always. “I accept my situation but I can’t accept the lie… the fans deserve to know the true! Thanks for your support. “6 months stay quiet… Have a good night everybody! You’ll Never Walk Alone.”