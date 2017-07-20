United and Chelsea pulled out of Neymar race after baulking at fee

Chelsea and Manchester United had both apparently been in the running to sign Neymar this summer until PSG met the player’s €222m exit fee, a report claims on Thursday.

The Brazilian superstar is set to discuss a move to Paris after the free-spending Ligue 1 outfit reportedly agreed to meet the player’s staggering £197.3million release clause.

Although publicly the player has insisted he is happy at Barcelona, it is widely believed Neymar is ready to quit Barcelona amid claims he has grown tired of being in Lionel Messi’s shadow.

Reports in Brazil have suggested that the Barcelona forward, 25, has already agreed terms on a €30m (£26.6m)-a-year contract with PSG on a deal until 2022.

But the Daily Mail claims both Manchester United and Chelsea had both been seriously exploring the possibility of bringing the player to the Premier League. However, with it suggested they both felt they could persuade Barcelona to sell for less than his release clause, the report claims both clubs dropped out of the running once Barcelona’s stance became clear and that he would not be allowed to leave on ‘the cheap’.

Manchester United have since signed Romelu Lukaku, while Chelsea, which the report claims were looking into the deal as recently as the start of this week, have since agreed a fee for Alvaro Morata.

Morata is due to arrive in London on Thursday to undergo a medical before finalising the terms of his move. It’s believed the Premier League champions will shell out an initial £58million for the Spain striker but that fee could rise to £70m after add-ons and depending on his success at Stamford Bridge.