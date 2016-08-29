United and Chelsea target Fabinho likely to remain at Monaco

Reported Manchester United and Chelsea target Fabinho is expected to stay at Ligue 1 side Monaco this summer, according to reports.

Sky Sports claim that Monaco are in a ‘strong position’ to keep the Brazilian, and according to a senior figure at Monaco, the club’s goal is “to keep the team as it is without any major departures.”

Fabinho reportedly told French newspaper L’Equipe at the weekend: “With the Champions League, it’s not bad staying at Monaco.

“I’m not certain of staying, but at the same time, there’s more of a chance of me staying than leaving.”

However, Antonio Conte is desperate to bring in a defender, and according to L’Equipe, the Italian boss is ready to offer £25million.

Despite making a perfect start to the Premier League season, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is still intent on overhauling his defence according to the Daily Record, aiming to sign Jose Fonte as well as Fabinho.

The 22-year-old full-back joined Monaco last summer from Rio Ave for a fee of just over £5million, and has already scored four times in six competitive matches for the French side this season.