United confident key player will sign new long-term deal

Manchester United are set to open contract talks with David De Gea in the coming weeks, and are hopeful of the Spaniard signing the deal, amid long-term interest from Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old’s current deal runs out in 2019, which would make it easier for Madrid to sign the player next summer when he only has one year left on his deal, The Independent reports.

United have been assertive in the respect that they will not allow De Gea to leave without a fight – and that now extends to the club looking to prolong his stay well beyond 2019.

The Independent also claim De Gea is now the most settled he has been since joining the club, and that could work in the Red Devil’s favour, too.

Jose Mourinho sees his number one as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and he too is keen to get the Spanish international tied down on a long-term deal.