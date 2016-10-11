United linked to Matic again as Chelsea ‘consider £18m January sale’

Manchester United are again being tipped to swoop for Nemanja Matic amid claims in Italy that Chelsea will allow him to leave in January if they receive a bid of around £18million.

The 28-year-old Serbian has overcome a difficult season last time around to feature regularly under Antonio Conte this term, so claims in the Italian press that he is set to be sold in January do appear premature at best.

The player was spotted in Italy at the weekend with his agent – sparking talk of a move to AC Milan or Juventus.

And Italian newspaper Tuttosport claim the Blues would be willing to listen to offers greater than £18m for Matic in the January transfer window though.

It’s also claimed, however, that that news could come as a boost to his former boss Jose Mourinho.

Matic returned to Stamford Bridge in a £21m deal during Mourinho’s second spell with the Blues, and the player was regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the summer.

And the reports claim Mourinho maintains an interest in Matic and will make a move for the player should Chelsea give him any indication they’d be willing to sanction a deal with United.

The report goes on to claim that the Portuguese coach will make space for Matic in his squad by releasing Bastian Schweinsteiger – most likely on a free to MLS – and Morgan Schneiderlin, who could be allowed to join Everton, or return to former club Southampton.