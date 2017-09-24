United may send Pogba to Finland for surgery on hamstring injury

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United could be handed a further blow with regards to Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury, as reports suggest he may yet need surgery.

The Frenchman limped off during United’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Basel, 12 days ago.

Finnish surgeon Sakari Orava says he has been consulted by United on the injury, and is waiting on a decision from the club some time in the next week as to whether Pogba will go under the knife.

Orava, who operated on Barcelona’s £138m summer signing Ousmane Dembele on Tuesday, said: “The decision on surgery will be made next week.

“His injury is a little different to Dembele, so he could heal without surgery.”

Mourinho admitted on Friday that he had “no idea” how many games the midfielder would miss with the injury.

United had been hopeful that Pogba would return in time for the Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on October 14.

However, if the club were to send the Frenchman for surgery, it would likely rule him out of several more games, with trips to Benfica, Huddersfield and Swansea immediately after their visit to Anfield.