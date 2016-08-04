Man Utd right to pay £100million for Pogba insists Neville

Phil Neville insists that his former club Manchester United would be right to pay £100million for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

The 23-year-old has been embroiled in the biggest story of the transfer window as the midfielder is looking more and more likely to complete a world-record move back to Old Trafford.

Neville, who played over 250 times for the Red Devils, has stated that Pogba is worth the money that Mourinho’s side will be paying and believes Pogba is the man to bring them back to the top.

“I think you are getting one of the best midfield players in the world,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I think you are getting someone who is not going to dominate a game on the ball like a Xabi Alonso or a Paul Scholes but is going to go from box to box.

“His physicality is always something that has stood out. Even when he was younger at the academy at Man United, he was always bigger than everybody else, he was always quicker than everybody else, he was always more powerful.

“He will give the Man United midfield that power and that stature that I think they have missed for the last two or three seasons.”

The Portuguese boss declined to comment on the links after United and Everton drew 0-0 in Wayne Rooney’s testimonial on Tuesday night.

He said: “We are going to sign one more player, that’s for sure.

“I don’t want to speak about Paul Pogba because he is a Juventus player and I don’t like other managers speaking about my players. I don’t speak about their players.

“But the reality is we are going to sign one more player. The market closes on August 31, so we have plenty of time to do that, but obviously I would like to do it before the Premier League season starts.”