United scouts tracking Atletico centre-back Gimenez – report

Manchester United are reportedly tracking Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

United scouts or “talent-spotters”, as referred to by the Daily Mirror were present at Atletico’s Champions League clash in Eindhoven this week and Gimenez is believed to have been the focus for the Old Trafford club.

The 21-year-old centre-back was in impressive form too as he helped keep a clean sheet as Atletico claimed a 1-0 win courtesy of Saul Niguez’s strike just before half-time.

It was the youngster’s first outing of the season, but he played 37 times last term, scoring once and established himself as a key squad member under Diego Simeone.

Gimenez signed for Atletico for around £750,000 in July 2013 from Uruguayan outfit Danubio, but his value has soared since then and United will have to make an offer in excess of £40million to get hold of the 6ft 1in centre-back.

Gimenez has been capped by Uruguay 21 times and featured in the recent 3-0 Copa America win over Jamaica.

Jose Mourinho is believed to be looking to add another centre-back to his squad with Daley Blind playing alongside Eric Bailly so far this season. Mourinho however is not believed to be satisfield with the midfielder-turned-defender, while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are both out of favour at Old Trafford.

Gimenez was linked with a move to Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal in the summer and the player is believed to have a £56million buy-out clause in his contract, although it’s understood an offer of around £40million could be enough for the Atletico to do business.