United stance softens as Schweinsteiger makes training return

Jose Mourinho’s stand-off with Bastian Schweinsteiger appears to be softening after the German was allowed to return to first-team training with Manchester United.

Schweinsteiger has been frozen out of the first-team picture by Mourinho this season, following the former Bayern Munich star’s refusal to accept a transfer away from Old Trafford.

The German has not made a single matchday squad in any competition under Mourinho, and has been forced to train either alone or with the reserves and youth team – a move that came in for heavy criticism from the player’s brother.

It was even claimed on Sunday that Mourinho had blocked Schweinsteiger from playing for the Under-23s, such was his standing in the squad.

However, United published exclusive pictures of the World Cup winner training with the first-team squad on Monday, following the weekend draw with Burnley.

Despite not being named in the club’s 25-man squad for the Europa League earlier this season, the midfielder was pictured training ahead of the upcoming clash with Fenerbahce on Thursday.

The World Cup winner was seen wearing a club-branded hat as he works under Mourinho’s supervision and in one image appears to receive a warm embrace from United skipper Wayne Rooney.

Schweinsteiger’s last competitive match came as a substitute in the European Championship semi-final defeat by France and he last featured for the Red Devils under Louis van Gaal in March.

He was even written off as an asset in the club’s financial results for the year ending June 30, 2016.

It is not yet known whether United will consider the player for a first-team recall.