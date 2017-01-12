United to edge five-goal thriller with ‘irreplaceable’ Carrick

Dutch Uncles drummer Andy Proudfoot talks of his love of Roy Keane and Michael Carrick while predicting a thrilling Man Utd win over Liverpool.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Dan Flint from You Me At Six took on TT’s Matty Briggs and came out on top, by guessing five outcomes, including four correct scorelines.

This weekend, Dutch Uncles drummer and Manchester United fan Andy Proudfoot steps up to challenge TEAMtalk editor James Marshment.

The Dutch Uncles return with Big Balloon, their new studio album, on 17th February 2017 on Memphis Industries.

Premier League matchday 21

Spurs v West Brom

Dutch Uncles: 2-1

TT: 2-0

Burnley v Southampton

Dutch Uncles: 1-1

TT: 1-0

Hull City v Bournemouth

Dutch Uncles: 2-2

TT: 1-1

Sunderland v Stoke City

Dutch Uncles: 0-2

TT: 2-1

Swansea City v Arsenal

Dutch Uncles: 1-3

TT: 0-3

Watford v Middlesbrough

Dutch Uncles: 0-0

TT: 0-1

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Dutch Uncles: 1-2

TT: 2-0

Leicester v Chelsea

Dutch Uncles: 0-3

TT: 1-4

Everton v Man City

Dutch Uncles: 1-3

TT: 2-1

Man Utd v Liverpool

Dutch Uncles: 3-2

TT: 2-1

Five from Andy Proudfoot of Dutch Uncles

How did you come to support United and what are your favourite memories?

My dad and his dad were Manchester United fans, so there was only ever one route for me.

Plenty of fantastic memories as Sir Alex was manager throughout my entire life until recently. Teddy/Ole in 99 and standing on Chester Road for the subsequent parade trying to get Jesper Blomqvist’s attention (I had a bizarre soft spot for him).

One that sticks in my head is beating City at Old Trafford in 2009. One of the first “post-money” derbies. I was at the game and was oddly sat next to the guitarist from The Futureheads by chance.

When Owen’s goal went in I accidently knocked my friend on crutches over and went tops off. Good times.

Who have been your biggest United heroes?

Roy Keane – The only true all-round midfielder I’ve ever witnessed. He was a catalyst for success in the Ferguson era and one of the last true footballers hated by everyone else except his own fans.

Football is severely lacking in this type of personality these days. His performance against Juventus in 1999 lives long in the memory, the perfect boisterous midfield display with no hesitation to pick up a yellow that would see him miss the final.

What do you make of Jose Mourinho’s current squad? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

It’s all finally starting to click under Mourinho. Settled centre-half and midfield pairs are likely the main reasons. Along with one of the best finishers in the game – Zlatan.

Carrick and Herrera have been a revelation together. Carrick seems impossible to replace right now and has shown his worth in every regime and system during his time at United. Not much actual moving these days, but his passing and calmness on the ball under pressure is invaluable and allows players in the final third more time and space with the ball. All the more creative-minded players have benefitted from his recent run in the team.

I’d certainly take top four this season and at a push top three to avoid the nervy CL qualifier early next season and with a few defensive reinforcements we could certainly challenge again next time.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

In the band there are three reds and a Stockport fan. However, we all come together for our ninth tier football fix in the form of West Didsbury & Chorlton – the local club near where we live in Chorlton.

A fantastically well-run club with passionate staff and fans, including our own faction, the “Krombacher Ultras”. You’ll find most of us down at Brookburn Road on Saturdays. The club recently had its record attendance for the south Manchester derby vs Maine Road and is going from strength to strength and, if you’re not that bothered about football, craft ales and chilled whites are available.

What’s going on with the band?

Our album “Big Balloon” is out on February 17 and we’re off on tour shortly after in these fine places:

Edinburgh Electric Circus, March 1st

Newcastle Cluny, March 2nd

Leeds The Wardrobe, March 3rd

Nottingham Bodega, March 4th

Birmingham Hare & Hounds, March 6th

Sheffield The Plug, March 7th

Oxford Academy 2, March 8th

Bristol Fleece, March 9th

Brighton The Haunt, March 11th

Southampton Talking Heads, March 12th

London Village Underground, March 13th