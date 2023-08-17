Man Utd transfers: Top Liverpool midfield target to savagely snub Klopp in desperate bid to link up with Ten Hag again

A top Liverpool midfield target could be about to deliver Jurgen Klopp another brutal blow after reportedly holding talks over a switch to bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Reds boss has had a disastrous few days in his hunt in the club’s hunt for a new midfielder, with Chelsea beating Liverpool to Moises Caicedo while Romeo Lavia is also close to completing a switch to Stamford Bridge instead of Anfield – as was projected.

And now it appears that another midfielder on Klopp’s radar could also turn his back on a move to Merseyside.

Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked with Liverpool for more than a year, is said to have held talks over a move to join Manchester United as he would like to work with Erik ten Hag again.

The 21-year-old played under Ten Hag at Ajax before joining Bayern Munich in 2022.

A deal for Gravenberch to move to Bavaria was agreed long before Ten Hag’s appointment at Old Trafford, otherwise the Dutchman would have liked to bring the midfielder with him to Manchester.

However, Gravenberch’s time at the Allianz Arena has not gone to plan so far, with the midfielder already being tipped to leave after making just 33 appearances across all competitions last term.

Gravenberch wants out of Bayern

Bayern boss Thomas Tuhcel has also given the Netherlands international no guarantees over his playing time this season, which is also certain to be affected by the arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig.

Gravenberch now wants to quit the reigning Bundesliga champions and Sport Italia states that United are now in talks with Bayern over a move for the player.

United were already in dialogue with the Germans over a move for Benjamin Pavard, but Bayern rejected the Red Devils’ opening proposal.

That deal is not dead, however, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claiming that Pavard is pushing hard to move to Old Trafford.

As for Gravenberch, it’s likely that any move to United will have to be offset by sales first, with Scott McTominay still tipped for an exit this summer.

The news will come as another blow to Klopp, although there is some light at the end of the tunnel as Liverpool close in on a move for Stuttgart star Wataru Endo.

