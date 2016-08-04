Man Utd will sign ‘one more player’ but Mourinho coy on Pogba links

Jose Mourinho has admitted that United will make another signing in the summer transfer window, and refused to deny that it would be Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has been linked with a sensational record-breaking return to Old Trafford, and it has been reported by various sources that he will fly to England to finish the deal after his holiday in the US.

Sky Sports reports state that the deal could be wrapped up by Monday, with an expected fee of over £100million.

After United played out a 0-0 draw with Everton in Wayne Rooney’s testimonial, the Portuguese boss declined to comment on the links, but insisted United would sign one more player.

He said: “We are going to sign one more player, that’s for sure.

“I don’t want to speak about Paul Pogba because he is a Juventus player and I don’t like other managers speaking about my players. I don’t speak about their players.

“But the reality is we are going to sign one more player. The market closes on August 31, so we have plenty of time to do that, but obviously I would like to do it before the Premier League season starts.”

This comes after Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola tweeted the following last Friday: “Journalist = parrots. No deal done between clubs. It’s a game between Italy press and UK press who announce it first and who is worse.”

The Red Devils play Leicester in the Community Shield this Sunday at Wembley, and it remains to be seen if 23-year-old will be asigned in time for the opening game of the season away at Bournemouth.