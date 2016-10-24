Pedro: Scored the opening goal against United after just 30 seconds

Chelsea forward Pedro thinks Antonio Conte’s men can challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Spain winger’s confidence is booming after Sunday’s 4-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

“It’s the way to show we can fight for the title,” Pedro told Chelsea TV.

David Luiz warned the Blues not to get too far ahead of themselves, though, after three straight wins and three successive clean sheets.

Luiz told Chelsea TV: “Every match is three points. It doesn’t matter the opponent.

“It’s good to win in this way. It’s good to also keep the feet on the floor, with humility.

“The important thing now is to rest a bit and then start to think about West Ham.”

The next test for Chelsea, 10th in the Premier League last season, comes in the EFL Cup fourth round at West Ham on Wednesday.

A 2-0 win at Hull in early October was followed by a 3-0 defeat of Premier League champions Leicester.

And the win over United lifted the 2014-15 Premier League champions – a title won with Mourinho in charge – to one point behind leaders Manchester City, who lead Arsenal and Liverpool on goal difference.

Luiz, who returned to Chelsea in August, two years after being sold to Paris St Germain under Mourinho, added: “Everybody is happy. It’s normal. We worked a lot for that victory during the week.

“We had an amazing game from the beginning. That’s why after the game we can be happy.”

Pedro’s goal after 30 seconds began the rout as Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante, with his first for the club, also netted.

“I hope my time can be soon,” Luiz said.

“It’s good for us to keep in this way and enjoy when you score a lot of goals. Also we enjoy when we don’t concede.”

Pedro’s first goal of the season came in his 50th appearance.

He has seized his chance since replacing Willian against Leicester, when the Brazil playmaker was on compassionate leave following the death of his mother.

Pedro added: “For me it’s perfect that (manager Antonio) Conte is confident with me.”

And the former Barcelona winger is enjoying playing under Conte.

“The work is perfect,” he added. “The same work continues.”