Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has joined Belgium club KAA Gent on loan until the end of the season.

Norway striker Sorloth signed for Palace from FC Midtjylland for £9million last January but has failed to score in 16 Premier League appearances.

The 23-year-old has netted just once in 20 outings for the Eagles.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Alexander the very best for his time in Belgium,” read a club statement.