Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite has completed his loan move to Spanish side Leganes for the rest of the season.

The Denmark striker has been unsettled on Teesside for some time, having almost left over the summer.

Boro boss Tony Pulis confirmed the move was imminent earlier this week when he said: “Braithwaite is talking to Leganes – the club who were interested in him in the summer. We think that will happen.

“I have not had a lot of time with him, I had two or three weeks before he went last season on loan, and four or five months this season. Good luck if he wants to go. He wanted to go in the summer. He has got his move now.”

Middlesbrough paid Toulouse £9million to sign Braithwaite in the summer of 2017; the player becoming the third capture of the Garry Monk era.

Get the latest personalised Boro products on our new TEAMtalk Middlesbrough shop!