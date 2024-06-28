Chelsea are on the cusp of completing the signing of Barcelona striker Marc Guiu after the player passed a medical and agreed personal terms – and Blues boss Enzo Maresca is not done yet with a move for a top Leeds star next on their agenda.

The Blues have already been one of the more active sides of the summer transfer window as the next phase of their rebuilding process got off to a promising start. Since Todd Boehly and his Clearlake Capital partners took control, Chelsea have shelled out more than £1bn on transfer fees for a plethora of players.

That policy, however, has been somewhat flawed with Boehly and Co learning the hard way that there needs to not only be balance in the squad but that the swelling of numbers can actually lead to more negatives than positives.

However, since their transfer affairs were placed into the hands of Behdad Eghbali and Paul Winstanly, Chelsea have operated a more reserved process, whereby only signing either the players they need or the game’s most outstanding young prospects.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Marc Guiu: Why Chelsea want the ‘unstoppable’ Barcelona striker and everything you need to know about him

That said, Chelsea have already finalised the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent, while a huge deal has also been agreed for top Brazilian prospect Estevao Willian, though the deal to bring the teenager to Stamford Bridge will be delayed until 2025 owing to Brexit laws in the UK.

Now Enzo Maresca and Co are racing towards signing No 3 with teenage striker Guiu, who has previously been described as “unstoppable” and is known as the youngest and fastest player to score in Barcelona’s history, having passed a medical and agreed personal terms with the Blues.

Chelsea to announce signing No 3 with Marc Guiu transfer details revealed

Famed reporter Fabrizio Romano has also given the deal, likely to be for a bargain €6m fee, his famous ‘Here We Go’ green light.

Romano tweeted: “Marc Guiu has completed medical tests as new Chelsea player tonight in London!

“The release clause worth €6m has been paid, Barça have been informed with formal document.

“Guiu signs as new Chelsea player on deal valid until June 2030. Here we go, now confirmed.”

Despite the fact that Guiu is only 19 years of age, the player is likely to be given a chance to stake his claim for a first-team place with the Blues still not really having a prolific option in front of goal.

Nicolas Jackson was their top scoring striker last season, registering 17 goals in 44 games, though the 23-year-old was often criticised for his wastefulness in front of goal and with Chelsea also suffering by the fact they did not really have much in the way of an alternative.

Barcelona are understandably furious at the impending exit of the player but have been left with little option with Chelsea matching the lowly exit clause that was placed in his existing deal.

Chelsea could yet sign another more senior striker option this summer, but all the same, it is expected that chances will come the player’s way as the Blues prepare for a return to Europe in the Europa Conference League in 2024/25.

Maresca wants Leeds star Archie Gray next

Indeed, the Blues are not done yet and are now hot on the trail of Leeds midfield prospect, Archie Gray.

The teenager enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign at Elland Road, playing 52 times across all competitions as the Whites narrowly missed out, not once, but twice, on a return to the Premier League.

As a result of that failure, the club has admitted that some of their biggest assets may need to leave – and Gray is one name right at the top of a number of clubs’ wanted lists.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that the hunt is being led by Borussia Dortmund, with a move to the Bundesliga catching Gray’s eye and having seen the career trajectory enjoyed by Jude Bellingham after a move to the Westfalenstadion.

Tottenham are probably the Premier League side having shown the strongest interest domestically, with Ange Postecoglou’s side potentially having the upper hand owing to Leeds’ desires to sign Spurs loan star Joe Rodon on a permanent basis.

However, journalist Matt Law now claims Chelsea have joined the hunt for Gray, whom the Whites want well in excess of £30m for.

GO DEEPER ➡️ Archie Gray: Why Leeds United have a future £100m player on their hands

And the Blues will consider matching any agreement reached for the teenager star, who excelled last season in both midfield and at a right-back.

Chelsea are also looking strongly at reuniting Maresca with Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and have now made contact with the player over a prospective transfer.

Brighton had been at the front of the queue to sign the 25-year-old, who scored 12 times as the Foxes secured the Championship title.

However, the player is understood to be more keen on a move to Stamford Bridge and would prioritise Chelsea if a firm offer was forthcoming from the Blues.