Kenneth Omeruo has pleaded with Chelsea to grant him his wish of leaving the club permanently this summer and make his loan move at Leganes a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old is currently on a season-long loan in Spain and has caught the eye for the 14th-placed LaLiga side.

But his hopes of making a permanent move to the Madrid-based club look bleak with Chelsea informing their stars there is a blanket ban on all player sales this summer, in the wake of their transfer ban; an appeal, however, will be heard next month.

However, the defender is desperate for Chelsea to make an exception with him and allow him the chance to continue testing himself against some of the world’s elite attackers.

“The football here suits my style and the club provides a stable platform for me,” Omeruo told BBC Sport.

“The opportunity to play against the best players in the world is massive for my career.

“There is an option for Leganes to sign me on a permanent basis and hopefully that will happen.

“The Chelsea management have never stopped me from making important career decisions and they’ve been very supportive.

“It will be a decision between both clubs, but personally I hope I’ll be a Leganes player for next season and beyond.

“I deserve stability in my career as a footballer. Leganes and Spanish football provides me with the continuity and right environment for career growth.

“After enduring instability with different loan moves, it’s time to finally settle down with my young family.

“Leganes fans and club officials have been awesome to my family which has helped me mentally and physically.

“It has also helped me with the national team and to connect with fans back home because La Liga is on television in Nigeria.

“I’d love to stay at this football club and hopefully that will happen.”

Omeruo has not made a competitive appearance for the Blues since joining from Standard Liege in 2012 and became Chelsea’s 32nd loan exit of the summer when moving to Madrid.

The defender, who has also had loan spells at ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa, has won 43 caps for Nigeria.

