Dayot Upamecano admits his immediate focus is on playing for Leipzig but isn’t ruling out a move to Manchester United at some point.

The 21-year-old central defender put in some outstanding performances for the German side last season. He was superb in both Champions League ties against Atletico Madrid as Leipzig made the semi-finals.

And with Old Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bolster the United defence, Upamecano is a prime target.

Hopes of landing the Frenchman appeared to vanish when he signed a new three-year extension at Leipzig in July.

But his advisors were still given permission to talk to potential suitors about a future move.

That included both Manchester United and Barcelona where his childhood friend Ousmane Dembele plays.

Speaking on Telefoot’s Culture Foot (via The Metro) programme this week, Upamecano appeared to be hedging his bets a little.

He said: “For the moment I am with Leipzig but it is true that I was able to discuss with certain clubs

“As I said, for now I am focused on Leipzig and I will continue to play for Leipzig. And then we’ll see.

“You never know what can happen in a football season.”

That latter comment suggests he could still leave in the current window which runs until October. Or perhaps in the winter window.

Leipzig are reported to have put an asking price of £60million on Upamecano.

United and Barcelona are aware that they could get him for nearer £40million if they wait until next summer. But United may still want to press ahead and push for the deal now.

United forced to pay more for Alex Telles

The Red Devils look further down the line in their bid to sign Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Solskjaer wants the Brazilian star to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

The 27-year-old will reportedly earn €4million (£3.6million) per year on a five-year contract, with “everything settled” in that side of negotiations.

However, complications remain over the transfer fee United will pay for Telles, with Porto needing to adhere to several previously-agreed clauses.

Porto have had to raise their initial €20million (£18million) valuation to €27million (£24.7million).

Correio de Manha claims United will turn to Nicolas Tagliafico if their hunt for Telles fails.