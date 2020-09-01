Top Man Utd defensive target teases Solskjaer after admitting transfer talks

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has admitted he is in discussions with other clubs over a summer move.

The 21-year-old recently earned his first France call-up for the Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia.

Upamecano has established himself as one of Europe’s top young defensive prospects. That has led to links with Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid, amongst others.

The centre-back was particularly impressive as Leipzig reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

But he appeared to take himself off the market after signing a new contract until 2023 in late July.

That has not stopped the rumour mill, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to add the talented defender to his squad.

The Red Devils chief is a big fan of Upamecano, but reports suggest he still has to convince the club’s board over a deal.

Speaking ahead of France’s match against Sweden on Saturday, Upamecano has revealed that his recent extension with the Bundesliga outfit did not preclude him from discussing his future with other teams.

“I have extended my contract with Leipzig,” Upamecano said, via a report on Goal. “I am targeted by several clubs, I speak with clubs, but I have time. We will see what happens in the future.”

Upamecano reveals secret of his success

Upamecano has made a rapid rise since joining Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.

And he revealed recently why has been able to make such a big impression s early in his career.

“The secret of my success? Keep my feet on the ground, no pressure, and my determination,” the defender said. “I’ve had this determination since I was a kid. I want to keep working hard to reach the highest level possible.”

Solskjaer will be hoping that work ethic will transfer to Old Trafford, if he can convince the powers that be that a move for Upamecano will be a profitable one.

The Leipzig star will cost United £53.7m if they make a move now, or just £37.4m next summer. That is the dilemma facing the club’s decision-makers.

