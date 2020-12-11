Manchester United will reportedly have to wait until the summer before making a move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be in the market for a new partner for Harry Maguire in January.

Upamecano is known to be one of the top names on his list, along with the likes of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. Meanwhile, another name that has now appeared on that list is Brighton star Ben White.

The centre-back, who can also play in midfield, was outstanding on loan at Leeds last season and has carried that form into the new campaign.

But it would appear that will a potential deal for Upamecano is dead in the water, for now at least.

The Athletic claims that the Red Devils will have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a defender in January.

Leipzig are under no pressure to sell Upamecano, especially after they sealed a Champions League last 16 spot at United’s expence.

Solskjaer’s men were beaten 3-2 in Germany, a game for which Upamecano was suspended, and are now in the Europa League.

The report adds that United will miss out on as much as £50m as a result of Champions Leagure failure.

That would have been money earmarked for Solskjaer to spend on strengthening his defence.

United, meanwhile, are also hoping to offset some of the cost of a new addition. They will do that by reportedly offloading Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Rio urges United to move for Spurs star

Rio Ferdinand has named the Tottenham player he feels Manchester United could sign to make a major difference at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for Harry Kane. But Ferdinand believes the England skipper will be out of reach and wants another Spurs star who ‘hurt teams’.

With the January transfer window imminent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be backed to bring in new signings.

A centre-back, a midfielder and a winger are the areas United are reportedly looking at.

Solskjaer has missed out on the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland over the past 12 months. However, Ferdinand believes his old side should try and see if Spurs are willing to sell Son Heung-min.

The South Korean has scored 13 in all competitions this season for the current Premier League leaders.

Spurs are currently trying to tie him down to a new deal. Ferdinand, however, feels that the attacker would be a viable option for Ed Woodward and co. Read more…