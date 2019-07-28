Update offered on Everton’s pursuit of £116m-rated attacking duo

Everton have placed a big money bid for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, but their chances of signing either him or Moise Kean are reportedly slim.

The Toffees have made three first-team signings this summer, with Andre Gomes joining permanently from Barcelona.

Jonas Lossl and Fabian Delph have also arrived as Marco Silva looks to build a squad that can bridge the gap to the top six.

The manager remains eager to sign a left-footed attacker who can play on the right, leading to their interest in Arsenal-bound Nicolas Pepe.

But Moise Kean of Juventus has also been targeted in a £36m deal.

Sky Sports are one of a number of outlets who claim that the Toffees are in talks over the forward, but it is thought that Juve’s insistence on a buy-back clause could scupper negotiations.

Everton are understandably reluctant to risk losing the player so soon if he proves to be a success.

Zaha is another potential forward option, with Chelsea and Arsenal also interested in the Palace winger.

Reports of a £60m bid, plus Cenk Tosun, appear to be wide of the mark, however. Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports say a £55m bid with no offer of a player has been lodged, which will likely be rejected as Palace value him at £80m.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail does not believe the move will go through due to the money required.

“With Zaha, I’ve got to be truthful and tell you what I’ve heard,” he told talkSPORT. “I’ve heard that it’s not a deal that is going to happen.

“I think Zaha would be a huge outlay for Everton, never mind the transfer fee, the wages and agent fees and whatever.

“I think that would take it close to £100m, it isn’t just the transfer fee you know.

“And I’m not sure, if they need five players, they’re not going to use all of it on one.”

Get the latest personalised Toffees products on our new TEAMtalk Everton shop!