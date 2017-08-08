Upset Mourinho admits defeat in Gareth Bale pursuit

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admitted tonight it was “game over” in the club’s pursuit over Wales star Gareth Bale.

Mourinho, who claimed one of Real Madrid’s goals “was offside” after United were beaten 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje on Tuesday night, admitted defeat regarding Bale.

Mourinho had said on Monday he would battle for the signature of Bale if he had been left out of tonight’s tussle between the teams in Skopje.

Bale though started and rattled the crossbar and afterwards Mourinho waved the white flag.

“Clearly the club wants him, the manager wants him and for me he wants the club, so for me it’s game over. Even before it started, but clearly game over.

“I think everybody knows know he is going to stay,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

Gareth Bale to Manchester United? "Game over," says José Mourinho… ? pic.twitter.com/c8J1EBlNBC — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 8, 2017

Mourinho meanwhile was left fuming by the result and claimed the use of video technology would have seen the game end 1-1 and extra-time being played.

As it was United managed just 37% possession and were outclassed at times in sweltering Skopje.

Real hit the crossbar twice, as Casemiro and Isco scored to gave Real Madrid back-to-back Super Cup triumphs, running out 2-1 victors despite Romelu Lukaku’s first competitive goal for United bringing the Macedonia encounter to a tense finale.

José Mourinho makes a point of shaking hands with all the Real Madrid players after their Super Cup triumph ? pic.twitter.com/fcaTj5wpnK — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 8, 2017

“I think we did well, I think we lost to one goal which shows the result was really short and one of their goals was an offside. With a good VAR system it would be 1-1 and extra-time,” added Mourinho.

“They could have scored more goals than they did, we could have scored more goals than we did. They had a period of dominance at middle of the first half and we had a period of dominance at middle of the second half.

“We were playing a team full of fantastic players, we discussed the result until almost the end.

“I say almost the end because with Cristiano Ronaldo coming on, because every time Ronaldo wanted a free-kick the game was stopped. We gave them a fight but have reasons to leave optimistic and proud. Let’s go for Sunday.”