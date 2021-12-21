One former Man Utd player reckons the Red Devils need to regain some trust in their transfer policy with the signing of a Ligue 1 ace.

Jadon Sancho arrived at Old Trafford for £73million in the summer, following a long pursuit of his signature. The England winger had become a regular performer for Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

However, Sancho is yet to make such an impact for Man Utd. He was largely kept on the bench by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the Norwegian’s sacking.

Club officials will be hoping Ralf Rangnick can give the attacker a new lease of life before the end of the season.

A similarly disappointing transfer has been Donny van de Beek’s arrival in September 2020. He made just one Premier League appearance before November this term, coming on as a late substitute in the 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Like Sancho, van de Beek could emerge into an integral player under Rangnick. But Man Utd will know they need to up their transfer game, as well as how they treat new stars.

One player the Red Devils are hoping to land is dynamic midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Reports suggest a £10.2m deal has already been struck with Marseille. That will see Kamara become the first signing of Rangnick era.

Kamara ‘a promising player’

Reacting to the potential move, former United player Luke Chadwick said: “He looks a promising player, really athletic, and fits that mould for the modern day defensive midfield role. He’s also confident on the ball and can pick out a pass.

“Obviously it’s well documented that Man United are looking to strengthen in that position. It’s probably been 18 months now with the main pairing being Fred and Scott McTominay, and though they’ve done a decent job for United, to get to the next level you need to strengthen that position, particularly just to give options to the new manager in charge.

“He might not be a household name, but United have shown before that they can find young players and develop them into world class players. It’s an exciting link, I’m not sure if there are other options out there, but it looks like a good signing for the future, as well as right now.”

Chadwick reckons Kamara’s arrival could restore some faith in the United hierarchy. “I think if it works out it could give fans real confidence in the new recruitment policy,” he added. “I know that United have strengthened the recruitment side of things and are looking at doing things slightly differently, finding these fantastic young players for the future as well.”

Man Utd target in cryptic admission

Meanwhile, United striker target Julian Alvarez is remaining tight-lipped over his future.

Rangnick’s side have reportedly ‘put in a call’ as they look to beat Tottenham and Villa to the 21-year-old.

“Frankly, I don’t know what will happen, now I’m only thinking about celebrating,” Alvarez told reporters after River Plate’s win at the weekend. “In January we will see.”

Alvarez is also thinking about making Argentina’s World Cup squad for the tournament in Qatar. That could impact his next move.

“We all know how much the World Cup means for a player,” he added. “When I make my decision I’ll choose what’s best for me.”

