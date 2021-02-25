Uruguayan eyed by Everton still wants Euro move despite contract U-turn

Midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz admits he will still “listen to offers” this summer despite extending his deal with River Plate.

The 23-year-old looked set to be the subject of multiple approaches in the off-season until penning fresh terms. He was due to fall out of contact in the summer and free to talk to other clubs from January onwards.

Everton were heavily linked but he then extended his contract with the Argentinian club until December 2022. It seemed as though the Uruguay international would not extend his stay at River Plate.

They owed his former club, Liverpool Montevideo, money and De La Cruz insisted he would not sign until they paid up. That issue appears to have been resolved and his future is now sorted for the next 18 months.

But it seems as though he might still push for an exit before his new deal expires. The Toffees interest stemmed for the fact he would be available for nothing in the summer.

It is not known if the Merseysiders still hold an interest but Manchester City were also linked. Signing a new contract seemed to close the door on a summer move but that does not seem to be the case.

“We said that in the June transfer period, we were going to hear about many offers that, although they had arrived in the past, it was an atypical year due to the pandemic where European clubs lost a lot of money,” he told Sport 890 (via Sport Witness).

“So from June, we will listen to offers, but also, with the peace of mind that there is a contract until December 2022.”

European ambitions revealed

News that the South American could be available in a few months time will doubtless alert many top clubs. He is a talented midfielder who chips in with goals and assists and seems tailor-made for the Premier League.

Spain would be an option and the man from Montevideo will bide his time before deciding his next club.

“Today, I am happy and calm in River, and although I am looking to the future and I would like to make the leap to European football, I focus on River, in the competition that we started,” he added.

“This tournament is very important, and then the Libertadores comes and I want to continue with a regular performance that allows me to continue to be in the sights of the national team.”

