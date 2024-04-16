USMNT star Sergino Dest sends strong message over Barcelona future after excelling in Holland

Sergino Dest does not see his long-term future at Barcelona

Sergino Dest has completely ruled out a return to Barcelona, with the USMNT defender insisting that “time will tell” when it comes to his future.

The United States international remains under contract in Catalonia while he currently enjoys a productive loan spell in Holland with Dutch giants PSV.

The Dutch-born defender has excelled back in his homeland, earning regular game time that he was deprived of at Barcelona and during a loan stint in Italy at AC Milan.

There has already been plenty of talk of Dest securing a permanent switch away from the Camp Nou this summer and the 23-year-old has added fuel to the flames with the latest comments over his future.

It’s likely there will be plenty of interest in his signature, although PSV currently hold all the cards as they have a purchase option that they could choose to explore.

And it appears that the former Ajax man is open to staying in Eindhoven long-term after he was asked about his plans for the summer ahead.

He said: “PSV are happy with me and I’m enjoying my stay here. My future? Time will tell.

“Barcelona? No, I want to develop. My future, wherever I am, is to play and develop.”

Dest has made 37 appearances for PSV this term, scoring twice and also adding an impressive seven assists.

He was also part of the United States’ triumphant CONCACAF Nations League squad in March, having so far earned 33 caps for his country.

The full-back is also set for a busy summer on the international stage as the Copa America heads to US soil.

