Usain Bolt tease revealed as star announces charity match action

Eight-time Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed he will play in Soccer Aid later this year.

The 31-year-old announced on Sunday that he was signing for a football team and South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns hinted it was them by posting a picture on Twitter a day later.

But it was revealed on Tuesday morning that Bolt, who hung up his spikes after the World Championships in London last year, will take part in the star-studded Unicef match at Old Trafford on June 10.

Bolt said: “It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June, and play against some of football’s biggest legends, is going to be remarkable.”