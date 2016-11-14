Usain Bolt to train with Borussia Dortmund – ‘It’s no joke’

Nine-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt is set to train with Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga outfit have confirmed

Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told Kicker magazine “it was no joke” and “not a marketing move”.

Bolt and Dortmund are both sponsored by Puma, and the Jamaican approached the sports brand’s president to ask about training with the side.

The 30-year-old is a big football fan and has previously confessed his love of Manchester United.

“We decided this some time ago,” Watzke said. “Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden, who is member of our board, has told us that Usain is highly interested in practising with us.

“For us that’s no problem. Our coach Thomas Tuchel likes the idea as well. Of course he won’t visit us in an important week with Champions League matches but maybe in the pre-season. We are delighted and take this as an honour.”

Asked if Bolt could have a future in Dortmund, Watzke replied: “We don’t even need to talk about it.”