USMNT coach backs ‘creative’ Prem attacker for role; hints at Adams boost for semi-final

Gregg Berhalter has discussed the decisions regarding Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna for the next USMNT squad

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has talked up the qualities of Gio Reyna ahead of the Nations League semi-final, a game he “wouldn’t rule out” Tyler Adams from playing in as he returns from injury.

The United States have won both of the CONCACAF Nations League tournaments to this point. They overcame Mexico in the inaugural final, before beating Canada in the 2022/23 edition.

They’re targeting a three-peat having once again made it through to the semi-finals, where they will face Jamaica at AT&T Stadium.

The visiting side boasts a good deal of talent, with the likes of Leon Bailey, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Michail Antonio in their ranks.

The US have their own Premier League stars to call upon, too.

Antonee Robinson is a mainstay of the side; Matt Turner is regularly included, and Reyna and Adams are vital figures.

Reyna’s place could conceivably be up in the air, though. While he’s got a good record in international football, scoring seven goals and assisting three in 24 games, he’s hardly touched the pitch in club football of late.

After struggling for minutes at Borussia Dortmund in the first half of the season, the attacker moved to Nottingham Forest on loan.

However, he’s been involved for his new club for just 38 minutes, in a sign that he’s not shown nearly enough to have been picked.

Berhalter talks up Reyna quality

And while coach Berhalter has stated there are other options to Reyna, there is no denying his quality, and that the manager has talked them up in a recent interview bodes well for his chances of selection.

“We know Gio is a creative player. We know he’s a great player for the final pass, and you know, we have to see what he can do in terms of workload, how long he could last in the field because he hasn’t been playing, but we also see other options as well,” he told The Athletic.

Even though Reyna has not played very often of late, he has always showed up in a USA shirt, so that might well be no different if he’s picked for the semi-final.

Adams return hinted

That captain Adams is currently unavailable means there will be a drop not only of quality, but leadership if he is unable to play.

The 25-year-old has played just once all season, with a hamstring injury massively hindering him.

With that said, Berhalter thinks the most realistic return date for him in international football is the Copa America in June, but he has hinted at an early return for the Nations League, given Adams is training with Bournemouth again.

“Copa America I think is something that is more realistic, but I wouldn’t rule out Nations League because [Adams] is training with his team now. He’s back to training. So there’s possibilities,” Berhalter said.

Having Adams back for the semi-final would be a massive boost, but Berhalter want want to have him aggravate his injury ahead of an even more important tournament – the Copa America.

