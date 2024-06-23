Following Edin Terzic’s departure from Borussia Dortmund, the direction of the squad is unclear, and one player has spoken about the prospect of leaving the club this summer.

It was a mixed season for Dortmund, who finished a lowly fifth in the Bundesliga but made a heroic and unlikely run to the Champions League final at Wembley, where they lost against Real Madrid and former player Jude Bellingham.

Terzic’s exit and Nuri Sahin’s swift arrival as his replacement has called into question a lot of players’ futures. Jadon Sancho recaptured some great form while on loan from Manchester United in the second half of the season, and with Erik ten Hag staying as manager at Old Trafford, it seems his long-term future lies away from the club. But nothing is in place to keep him at Dortmund.

READ MORE: Five Copa America players MLS clubs could target in 2024: Former Arsenal, Real Madrid stars

USA midfielder Gio Reyna finds himself in the same situation as Sancho, but from the perspective of returning to Dortmund. Having made just 11 Bundesliga appearances last season, he was loaned to Nottingham Forest in January but only managed to play nine games in the Premier League. Now he will go back to his parent club once the Copa America.

Reyna open to Dortmund exit

Speaking ahead of his country’s first match in Dallas against Bolivia, Reyna said he wants to go somewhere where he is valued.

“As of right now, I’m very focused here,” Reyna told reporters.

“Obviously, just looking forward to next season, I just want to go somewhere where I’m valued and get to play a lot and have an important role on the team. Whether it’s at Dortmund or somewhere else, I just want to find the best solution for myself.

“I haven’t really looked into it and of course, my team is working slowly behind the scenes. It’s still early but all my focus right now is on Sunday and obviously the tournament coming up.”

Reyna is keen to put a difficult season behind him, and credits his long-term girlfriend and recently getting engaged for helping through it.

“It’s hard at times,” he admitted. “I’m a soccer junkie. I go to training and after training, I’m thinking about soccer. I’m watching games, viewing film. I get pretty deep into it there. I’m not somebody who just goes to train and then forgets about it the rest of the day. I wish I could!

“I’ve learned over time to separate the two and obviously credit goes to my now fiancee. It was a pretty easy decision for me. We’ve been together for a while now. It’s something that I’ve definitely worked on and she’s helped me a lot in just trying to separate the two because it can be draining at times. It’s a long season to be soccer, soccer, soccer all the time.

“We’re trying to learn new things. We’re trying to think of different hobbies and we’re just trying to grow together and expand as we go forward.”

DON’T MISS: Tottenham plot £40m Man City raid as Ange Postecoglou eyes replacement for exit-bound star