USMNT star Christian Pulisic sets sparkling new personal best in matching Serie A record

Christian Pulisic set a new personal best with 12 goals for Milan this season and also matched the USMNT Serie A record in the process.

The USA forward has found the net in each of his last four competitive games for the Rossoneri, notching twice against Slavia Prague as well as goals against Empoli and Verona.

Pulisic has made a huge impact in Italy with 12 goals and eight assists in 39 official appearances across Serie A, the Champions League, Europa League and Coppa Italia this term.

His previous personal best was the 11 goals and 10 assists he had in 34 games at Chelsea in the 2019/20 campaign.

And Pulisic now the joint highest-scoring USMNT player in Serie A history with nine goals, equalling Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Milan are now 14 points below table leaders Inter and three above third-placed Juventus in Serie A.

Pulisic now heads back to the US to link up with the national team ahead of the Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Jamaica on Thursday, where is arguably, along with Weston McKennie, the most in-form player in the squad.

McKennie, meanwhile, has emerged as a shock target for Manchester United to replace loanee Sofyan Amrabat this season.

After his struggles at Leeds last season, the USMNT midfielder has been outstanding for Juventus, leading to links with a surprising Old Trafford switch.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Man City linked USMNT star equals Premier League record after superb performance