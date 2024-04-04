USMNT star details Olympic ‘dream’ and names winner of Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City title race

Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has revealed he is desperate to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics, while also predicting who will win the Premier League title this season.

Balogun is a product of the Arsenal academy who went on to play 10 games for the Gunners, registering two goals and one assist. The 22-year-old also had a loan spell at Middlesbrough, though it was a temporary spell at Stade Reims where he really made a name for himself.

Balogun established himself as one of the deadliest forwards in Ligue 1 by notching 22 goals in 39 appearances.

Balogun returned to Arsenal last summer and made clear his desire to either gain first-team minutes or leave in a permanent transfer.

He ended up joining Monaco in a £38m deal and has so far found the back of the net eight times in 25 matches for his new club, while also chipping in with five assists for his team-mates.

However, Monaco may have to operate without Balogun towards the start of next season, as the player has signalled his desire to represent the USMNT at this year’s Olympic Games.

DON’T MISS: The world-class XI Arsenal could field next season if Arteta lands top midfield, striker targets

Balogun was eligible to play for England at international level as it is where he grew up, though he opted to play for his country of birth, the US.

“To represent my country in the Olympics is a dream for me,” he said in an interview with Get French Football News.

Olympics ‘a dream’ for Folarin Balogun

“Obviously, I have never played in the Copa America and I am looking forward to this as well. I have to ask the club; the Olympics eats into the season a bit so I’m sure the club will let me know about this.

“For sure, it’s a dream and something that I want to do at some point in my career.”

Balogun was also asked about the Premier League title race, which involves his former club Arsenal as well as Liverpool and City.

He added: “I give them [Arsenal] my support. I still speak with a lot of them and when I’m in London we still go out for food.

“There is a good relationship there. I have also asked them about their experience playing in the Champions League having been out of it for so long and they’ve said that it is something that you would want to experience and something that is almost a once-in-a-lifetime experience so I’m looking forward to hopefully being a part of it. It’s amazing that I have the opportunity with Monaco.”

READ MORE: Five top-class strikers Arsenal could target this summer – from £17m to £100m superstars