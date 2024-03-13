USMNT star returns in dramatic Bournemouth victory after horror injury; Their ‘marquee signing’ is finally back

Bournemouth star Tyler Adams finally returned to Premier League action on Wednesday in the Cherries’ 4-3 victory over Luton Town.

In one of the most dramatic games of the season, Bournemouth came back from three goals down to win – becoming only the fifth team in Premier League history to do so.

Adams played his role in the victory, coming on for the final 14 minutes of the game, helping to ensure his team didn’t concede again.

The United States international signed for the Cherries from Leeds United for £23m last summer following the Yorkshire club’s relegation from the Premier League.

He was seen as a huge signing at the time, but due to a persistent hamstring injury, he had made just one appearance for Bournemouth all season prior to Wednesday’s game.

That came in a Carabao Cup clash against Stoke. Adams’ 20 minutes on the pitch initially put to an end a six-month stint on the sidelines, only for him to aggravate his previous hamstring injury.

That setback led to Adams requiring surgery and ruled out for another five months, which came as a huge blow to Bournemouth.

READ MORE: Man Utd name their price for Marcus Rashford as PSG ‘prepare’ blockbuster summer offer for England star

Adams returns after Bournemouth development team run-out

Adams played 60 minutes for Bournemouth’s development team last week before his return to first team action.

The Cherries youth team boss Adam McConnell was full of praise for the American star following the game, where his team beat Colchester United 5-0.

“Tyler is a lovely lad. Just from seeing him around the building every day, he’s very humble and very hard-working.

“Obviously, he was probably our marquee signing last summer, so it was great to have him train with us and you could just tell straightaway he wanted to train well, get back and play some competitive football.

“It was great for our players to play with such a talent and such a big player, captain of the US national team as well.

So it was great experience, especially for Lewis Brown playing next to him in midfield.

“Tyler came through it and looked fine, made some good passes and intercepted well. Hopefully it was a good day for him.

“It seemed that way and hopefully he can get back out there for our first team soon.”

Bournemouth’s win over Luton leaves them on 35 points – 14 clear of the bottom three and almost certainly safe from relegation.

It will be interesting to see if Adams can get fully fit and back to his best in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano confirms West Ham interest in Arsenal star Arteta has already put up for sale