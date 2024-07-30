USMNT star Tyler Adams delivers shock response to Canada Olympics spying scandal

USA midfielder Tyler Adams has issued a surprise response when asked about the Canada spying scandal that has rocked the 2024 Olympic Games.

Controversy was sparked in France when a drone was spotted flying over New Zealand’s training camp – the first opponents for Canada’s women’s team in defence of their Olympic crown.

It has since been reported that the men’s team took a similar approach to gaining inside knowledge on rivals at the 2024 Copa America, which was eventually won by Argentina.

Prominent members of Canada’s backroom team, including head coach Bev Priestman, have either vacated or been removed from their posts and FIFA have subsequently handed out a six-point penalty to Canada’s women’s team.

But when asked about the events in France, Bournemouth and USMNT midfielder Adams gave a somewhat surprising response, telling The Cooligans podcast from Yahoo Sport: “I mean, listen, every team does it. I know for a fact. Every team does it in some capacity.

“I don’t know about drones and sh*t like that seems, that seems a little bit crazy. But like, there’s always people when you train in stadiums the day before games or whatever, someone will be acting like a worker and they’re, like, really working for a different federation or something like it happens. It happens consistently. I’m positive of that.”

Canada are not the first and almost certainly won’t be the last to get info on opposing teams, with former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa caught up in a similar scandal during his time at Elland Road that involved rivals Derby County.

Adams currently fighting back injury

As for Adams, the midfielder is currently sidelined with back spasms but is hoping not to miss too much of the early stages of the new season.

He added: “After Copa, I was still feeling a little something. So I’m happy to have that dealt with. I’m going through a rehab process now. I won’t miss too much of the beginning part of the season. So hopefully four or five games, three or four maybe. And then hopefully I can just fly through the season and have some consistency.

“I think the biggest thing for me is, throughout the rehab process, throughout the way that I play in games, it’s only 100 percent for me. Every single day in training, every single day in games. And I don’t have an ability to tune it down a notch.

“So sometimes I just need to realize I need to take a step back and just relax a little bit. I’m starting to learn that a little bit more and more. But yeah, I go 100 percent all the time. So yeah, that’s probably why I’ve been injured a little bit more recently.”

Bournemouth start the new Premier League season at Nottingham Forest on August 17.

