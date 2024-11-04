USMNT striker sidelined for eight weeks in significant blow to Pochettino plans

Josh Sargent will be out for two months

Norwich City and USMNT striker Josh Sargent is set to miss eight weeks with a groin injury that will require surgery in a blow to USA boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The 24-year-old forward missed the Canaries’ Championship defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday, after which head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup admitted Sargent would be out “a while” with the injury.

At a press conference on Monday, Thorup confirmed that a scan had revealed the attacker will need to go under the knife.

“He [Sargent] is going to require surgery, so we’re looking at eight weeks,” Thorup said. “It’s not the ideal scenario for anybody. We have options and possibilities for other players to come in.”

Sargent has scored four goals and added five assists in 12 league appearances for the Canaries this season, coming off the back of a campaign in which he scored 16 league goals in just a half season.

The injury is a blow to Norwich’s promotion hopes, with the Canaries currently sitting 10th in the Championship table.

The Missouri native has certainly been unfortunate on the injury front, missing the first half of last season after ankle surgery and will now be sidelined into 2025 following his latest operation.

The news will also be of significant interest to new USA coach Mauricio Pochettino, with Sargent playing both of the USMNT’s first two games under the Argentine in October.

However, he will now miss team’s two-leg Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Jamaica this month.

READ MORE ➡️ Mauricio Pochettino: Six youngsters new USMNT boss could mould into stars