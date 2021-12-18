Valerien Ismael targets reunion with former star striker at West Brom

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is reportedly interested in reuniting with Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow.

Woodrow, 27, has been struggling for form with Barnsley this season. The striker has just four Championship goals to his name this campaign, with his side struggling in the table. However, the striker is still being monitored by the Baggies boss.

As he managed at Oakwell last year, Ismael was impressed with the attacker’s performances.

Woodrow bagged 13 goals and helped the Yorkshire side achieve a shock promotion into the Championship.

And with West Brom prioritising a new number nine this season, The Athletic have revealed Woodrow is high on the list of targets.

Despite sitting fourth in the table, West Brom have struggled in front of goal this season.

Most recently, the promotion-pushers were held to a goalless draw against Barnsley on Friday night.

However, many fans may have doubts that Woodrow is the man to fix their goalscoring issue.

The striker has recently faced backlash for his poor finishing, having ended a 12 game goal-drought against Preston last weekend.

But the club captain responded to critics by admitting that bad form is part of the game.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he said: “It is football. People are very fickle and it is unbelievable what people say.

“They are entitled to say whatever they want, but the people who know about football are the people that really matter in terms of opinions on me and the only people that I listen to.”

Newcastle, West Ham or Ajax? Where next for Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson?

Former player backs American to fix attacking options

Former West Brom player Kevin Phillips believes the club should target Daryl Dike in January.

Dike plays inside the MLS for Orlando City SC, and has been linked with a return to England for numerous months.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips believes that the US international star is exactly what his former club are missing.

He said: “Maybe Dike could be a really good option.

“It might be a bit more costly but, then again, it might be a worthwhile deal to get a player in who’ll score the goals to get you into the Premier League.

“He could well suit West Brom.”