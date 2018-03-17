Valencia coach in astonishing brag over struggling Paul Pogba

Valencia coach Marcelino believes their midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is superior to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba – citing their respective performances against Sevilla as evidence.

Pogba has endured a 2018 to forget so far, after badly losing form for United and being axed from Jose Mourinho’s side.

After missing out last weekend against Liverpool through injury, Pogba was back in the United squad on Tuesday but struggled to make an impact when coming off the bench as Mourinho’s men were bundled out of the Champions League by Sevilla.

France coach Didier Deschamps offered his support by naming Pogba in his latest squad on Friday, and while Kondogbia was overlooked, Marcelino has explained why his own player is vastly superior right now.

“Kondogbia didn’t only play brilliantly against Sevilla, but he has had a lot of excellent games throughout the entire season,” Marcelino said.

“He is a key player for us, he is important for how we play and although I don’t follow how the other French midfielders are getting on, recently I don’t think that some of them would be close to how Kondogbia is playing.”

Marcelino, however, was quick to hint at his indignation at Pogba’s performance against Sevilla and added: “We saw Pogba play against Sevilla and Kondogbia against the same opponent and there isn’t any kind of comparison to be made…

“As always, however, I have total respect for the national team managers and as Valencia boss I am happy that he is here with us.”

Valencia are currently fourth in La Liga this season, with Kondogbia having scored four times – once more than Pogba has managed in the Premier League for Manchester United this season.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.