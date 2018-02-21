Klopp reignites Liverpool interest in €35m Valencia midfielder

Liverpool have reportedly moved to the front of the queue to sign Geoffrey Kondogbia from Inter Milan – after loan club Valencia cooled their plans to make his transfer permanent this summer.

Kondogbia joined the La Liga side on a €10m season-long loan from the Nerazzurri last summer – with the deal including an option to make the move a permanent €25m deal at the end of the season.

But according to Marca, Valencia remain unsure about making the move permanent with owner Peter Lim yet to decide what the club will around the player in the summer window.

It’s suggested because Valencia have several players on similar agreements, they could look to prioritise these first and pass on the chance to make Kondogbia’s stay permanent.

Furthermore, Don Balon believe this will let in other suitors as a result – with Jurgen Klopp ready to come back in for a player, who came under Liverpool’s radar last summer.

The Reds are in the market for a new defensive midfielder amid mounting fears that Emre Can will walk away from Anfield on a free transfer this summer. Real Madrid became the latest club linked with the in-demand German on Tuesday.

The Reds have been linked with moves for Leicester’s Wilfried Ndidi, while Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure has also been touted as a target.

However, Klopp has a long-standing interest in Kondogbia and a move for the former Monaco and Sevilla man would make plenty of sense if the price is right, despite claims from China that Guangzhou Evergrande are interested in him too.

The midfielder has been capped five times by France and cost Inter €31million in the summer of 2015.

