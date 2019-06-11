Valencia have emerged as front runners in the race to sign Newcastle United’s Spanish forward Ayoze Perez after they secured Champions League football.

Perez is wanted by a number of different clubs across Europe after he impressed during the 2018/19 season for Newcastle. After securing Champions League football next season with a fourth place finish in LaLiga, Valencia are looking to improve their strength in depth to cope with the struggle of balancing more games.

The 25 year old signed for the Magpies in 2014 after impressing in the Segunda Division for his hometown club Tenerife. In his five years on Tyneside, Perez has made 195 appearances across all competitions, scoring 48 goals.

Last season was Perez’s most impressive so far, scoring 13 goals including a fine hat trick in a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Perez is thought to be interested in a return to Spain in order to to improve his chances of representing his country at senior level. He currently has only played at U21 level.

It is thought that Perez was disappointed in missing out on Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifiers this month against Sweden and the Faroe Islands after such a good season.

The Spaniard is also thought to be waiting to see if Rafa Benitez will be offered a new contract at Newcastle whilst also waiting to see if he will be offered a new, improved deal himself.

It is understood that a number of clubs in Spain and Italy have expressed an interest in the forward, with Cope Radio reporting that Valencia are keen to bring Perez back to his home country after they qualified for next season’s Champions League.