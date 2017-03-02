Valencia likens ‘atmosphere’ at United to Ferguson era

Manchester United have not given up on winning the Premier League title as part of a treble this season, insists Antonio Valencia.

United secured their first silverware under Jose Mourinho with a 3-2 EFL Cup success over Southampton last week, and are also going well in the Europa League and FA Cup too.

And Valencia, who has won two Premier League medals at Old Trafford, says confidence is high that the EFL Cup win can be the first of a major trophy haul this season.

“This is the mentality that we have – this trophy has given us much confidence,” the Ecuadorian said at the launch of online marketplace, aladdinstreet.com.

“We are thinking about these three trophies. I think we can do it. We have to realise we are Manchester United and that we can go on to win these three trophies.

“We haven’t given up hope (in the Premier League) this year. We’ll still fight for the league this season, but if we can’t do it this year, then we go into next season and we will fight for the league.”

Valencia is one of the few players at Old Trafford who worked under both Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho, and he says the latter is stirring memories of how it used to be at the club during the glory years.

“I think it’s the same atmosphere,” he added.

“We have that security of playing under a top manager, it’s something you can definitely say.

“It’s always difficult to compare. They each have their own individual style, but both of them are obviously fantastic managers.”