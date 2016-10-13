Valencia move to keep young star out of Man Utd clutches

Valencia are ready to offer Fran Villalba a huge contract extension in a bid to ward off interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

The duo have been linked with the highly-rated young midfielder, with the player’s agent claiming this week that United had contacted him over his availability.

“With me contact has been made,” Fores said, as reported by Sport Witness.

“Just a contact to know his situation. They’re already aware.

“I don’t know about Valencia. But I reckon they will make it hard. We’ve just started talking. It’s up to United.”

However, with the 18-year-old’s buy-out currently set at just £4million, Valencia are reported to have opened talks over a long-term deal in a move that will also see his release clause raised significantly.

Super Deporte claim that the buy-out is likely to be raised at least five fold, with Villalba – rated as one of La Liga’s best young prospects – set for a significant pay rise in the process.