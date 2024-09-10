Arsenal and Aston Villa are reportedly set for a huge boost in their bid to sign Valencia star Javi Guerra, with the Spanish side ready to knock more than £60million off the midfielder’s release clause.

The talented 21-year-old, who is a product of Valencia’s youth system, is being heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League despite making just over 50 senior appearances for the club.

And CaughtOffside states that Guerra could be available at a much lower price than his current £85million release clause.

The report states that the LaLiga giants are currently considering selling Guerra at a much lower price, possibly even letting him go for less than £25m – a whopping £60m less than his exit clause.

Despite his importance to Valencia, the report adds that Mestalla chiefs are considering the idea of selling him amid strong interest from several clubs including Arsenal and Villa.

DON’T MISS ➡️ How Victor Osimhen fits in at SEVEN top clubs named in Galatasaray break-clause

Arsenal looking to the future

Mikel Arteta is already making plans for the future, with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho both the wrong side of 30 and unlikely to still be in north London in 12 months’ time.

Mikel Merino was signed over the summer but has been forced to wait for his Arsenal debut after suffering a shoulder injury in his first training session with the club.

Guerra’s current contract, which includes the release clause, is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

The report adds that he favours a move to The Emirates over a switch to Villa Park, chiefly due to the opportunity to work under Arteta.

Arteta looking at other midfield options

Midfield is clearly an area of the field Arteta is looking to address over the coming 12 months, with reportedly offered the chance to sign Tottenham-linked free agent Adrien Rabiot.

France regular Rabiot remains a free agent having left Juventus at the end of his contract last summer and despite holding talks with a number of potential suitors, is yet to fix himself up with a new club.

Despite offers from Turkey, the 29-year-old is not yet prepared to turn his back on mainland European football and has instructed his mother and agent to find him a club in one of Europe’s main leagues.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has denied that “it’s over” for Fabio Vieira at Arsenal, as the club want to “assess the situation” of the midfielder after his loan back to Porto.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal loan star proving a massive hit at new club after continued Arteta snubs