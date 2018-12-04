Manchester United have reportedly been told to forget any hopes they had of luring Goncalo Guedes to the club next month.

The Valencia star has long been on Jose Mourinho’s list of targets and hopes of luring him to Old Trafford appeared to have been significantly lifted by claims in Spain that he has fallen out with his coach Marcelino.

TV station Movistar picked up on a heated discussion between the two during Saturday night’s match at Real Madrid, which Los Blancos won 2-0, a result that leaves Valencia – who finished fourth last season – struggling down in 14th place in LaLiga.

The cameras picked up on the under-pressure Valencia coach calling over the Portuguese forward over towards him, before stating “there have been 27 minutes, and you have not yet done anything”. Suffice to say, the Guedes reacted unfavourably to his manager’s words.

As a result, it was claimed that United could look to entice Valencia to sell the player when the transfer window opens next month, with some reports claiming that Ander Herrera – out of contract at United next summer – could be offered as a makeweight in the deal.

But while Valencia are understood to be keen on signing Herrera, they have no interest in allowing €65m-rated Guedes to depart, while Marcelino has since tried to move himself away from claims he has fallen out with the player.

Herrera, meanwhile, will be free to discuss a move to interested overseas clubs from January 1.

United have offered the 29-year-old a new deal, but the Spaniard wants to see what options present themselves before making a long-term decision over his future, with reports suggesting he could be lured away should the right opportunity present itself.