Valencia was ‘very, very happy’ to get Everton offer

Everton new boy Enner Valencia has explained why he snubbed Swansea to move to Goodison Park on deadline day.

Valencia completed a season-long loan move from West Ham in a deal that gives Ronald Koeman’s side the option of singing the forward permanently for £14.5million.

The 26-year-old appeared al set to join Swansea before Everton registered their interest in the final hours of the transfer window.

Valencia says he was determined to link up with Koeman as soon as heard of their Toffees’ offer.

“I had some options but when I heard about Everton and saw the quality of the players, nobody would say not to come here,” Valencia said in quotes reported by the Liverpool Echo.

“It is a great opportunity to come here with great team-mates and an excellent opportunity to have a great year in the Premier League.

“I got the news on the last day of the transfer market. I was very, very happy with the news.

“I was talking with other teams but the best option was Everton. I am very happy to be here.

“This is a great club with excellent fans and I want to be on pitch with my new team-mates.

“I have enjoyed training with my new team-mates, it’s different to my last team – it is a little bit harder.”

Valencia hopes Koeman uses him as a striker, rather than on the wing.

He said: “The best performances of my career have come as a striker.

“Last year at West Ham I was used to playing as a winger which was difficult for me because it is not the position I feel well in.”