Chelsea youngster Valentino Livramento is reportedly closing in on a move to Brighton following a fierce transfer battle for his services.

The 18-year-old raised his profile significantly last season by winning the Blues’ Academy Player of the Year award. He scored two goals while assisting six others to help Chelsea finish second in the Premier League 2. Indeed, those performances came at Under-23 level, showing his confidence and ability.

Recent reports claimed that Chelsea ‘feared’ losing the starlet, because of the lack of faith they have shown in other young talent; Marc Guehi has signed permanently for Crystal Palace while Fikayo Tomori is staying at AC Milan.

Now, Goal reports that Brighton will likely win the race for right-back or right midfield star Livramento.

They only need to agree a fee with Chelsea, who could yet include a sell-on clause.

However, the Seagulls have done well to get to pole position for Livramento’s transfer.

Southampton came in with a ‘strong’ late push, following Aston Villa, RB Leipzig and Milan showing interest.

Still, Chelsea and Brighton did business in January 2020 to allow Tariq Lamptey to move to the Amex Stadium.

July 21 Transfer Chatter - Arsenal Locatelli blow, Atletico preparing Trippier replacements and Tottenham chase Serie A defender Arsenal suffer blow in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli, Atletico Madrid are preparing for life without Kieran Trippier and Tottenham have their eyes on Atalanta centre-half, all in today's transfer chatter.

Like Livramento, Lamptey plays at right-back at right wing-back and impressed in 2020/21.

Goal‘s report has also revealed that another Blues youngster, Myles Peart-Harris, is close to a move to Brentford.

The 18-year-old is another starlet Chelsea supposedly feared leaving. But he has seen the opportunity to get into a first team faster by joining the Premier League’s new boys.

Elsewhere, Dynel Simeu – the third player named in the earlier report – is also inching towards a Premier League move. However, his destination remains unclear.

As for other fringe players on Chelsea’s books, Genk only need to have a bid accepted as they chase a deal for Ike Ugbo.

Chelsea youngster sends Tuchel message

Conor Gallagher is another youngster who forms part of Chelsea’s extensive collection of young talent.

The midfielder played at West Brom last season in what was his third loan spell, but his first in the Premier League.

He has begun pre-season with Chelsea’s first team and told boss Thomas Tuchel of his plans for the upcoming campaign.