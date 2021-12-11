Valerien Ismael offers surprise transfer update on out-of-form striker

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has confirmed Norwich City have not been in contact regarding an early recall of Jordan Hugill.

The striker is meant to be on loan with the Championship club until the end of the season. However, journalist Alex Nixon claimed last week that the Canaries were looking to bring him back to the club this January. Despite this, Ismael insists his parent club have not approached West Brom about an early return.

Speaking ahead of West Brom’s clash against Reading, Ismael claimed he had not spoken to the Premier League club about Hugill.

But the boss did admit that he still expects more from the 29-year-old whilst at The Hawthorns.

He said: “I think that since he (Hugill) came here he has given us a lot of effort.

“I think we can see he has tried to give everything. Some situations have been unlucky for him.

“He definitely should have scored more goals.

“Against Bristol City he could have four goals in the game.

"And in the Blackpool game and in the Nottingham Forest game he had big chances for us.

“As a number nine you need to score goals, this is why you get your money.