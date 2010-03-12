The right-back is struggling with a groin injury and manager Micky Adams will assess his condition over the next 24 hours.

Yates was forced off at half-time in Tuesday’s crucial 2-1 win over Bradford, a result which sent Vale back to winning ways as their inconsistent run continues to blight their play-off push.

The Burslem outfit are six points outside the top seven having alternated victory and defeat in each of their last eight games.

Joe Anyon is certain to remain in goal after Adams kept faith in him for the victory over the Bantams following his mistake in the 3-1 loss to Northampton, meaning the keeper will return to Saltergate for the first time since breaking his leg there last season.

Midfielder Dave Howland (knee) and striker Geoff Horsfield (calf) remain out.